eufy’s 1080p Wi-Fi Video Doorbell expands your Alexa setup for $96 (20% off), more

EufyHome via Amazon offers its 1080p Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Chime for $95.99 shipped when code EUFY8201 has been applied at checkout. Usually fetching $120, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date and coming within $6 of the all-time low set a few months back. Even though package deliveries have likely slowed down following the holidays, bringing a video doorbell into your space is a great option for added protection throughout the year. eufy’s model delivers 1080p recording alongside a slim design with Alexa integration. That’s on top of local storage, human detection alerts, and the bundled chime accessory. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can learn more about the eufy video doorbell experience in our review of the HD model.

Those looking to step up to higher resolution feeds can also save on eufy’s 2K Video Doorbell, which is marked down to $139.99 at Amazon with the on-page coupon. Down from $160, today’s offer is the third-best we’ve seen over the past several months and a way to bring even more crisp recordings of your front door into an Alexa setup. You’ll find all of the same features noted above, just with 2K capabilities. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Our Anker roundup from earlier in the week is also delivering some price cuts on some additional eufy security cameras for your smart home, among other discounts from $39. But then be sure to check out the offers live in our deal hub for your Alexa, Assistant, and Siri setup, including these Z-Wave accessories from $32.

eufy 1080p Wi-Fi Video Doorbell features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Get instant alerts for anyone who approaches, even if they don’t press the doorbell. Interact with visitors by talking in real time or via pre-set responses.

