Hit New Year’s workout resolutions with Fitbit Charge 4 at $119 (Save 21%), more

-
fitbit
Reg. $150 $119

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $118.95 shipped. Down from $150, you’re saving 21% here with today’s offer matching the second-best we’ve seen to date at Amazon and is the lowest we’ve seen since the holidays. If you’re looking for a fitness tracking companion to help with New Year’s workout resolutions, Fitbit Charge 4 has an appealing feature set if you’re not ready for a full-blown smartwatch. On top of 24/7 heart rate monitoring and 7-day battery life, there’s also a swim-proof design with a 1-inch LED display and onboard GPS. Over 28,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Also on sale, you can grab Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $149.95 at Amazon. Down from $180, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer marking the second-best to date. Fitbit Versa 2 packs much of the functionality noted above, but in a smartwatch form-factor that’s centered around 6-day battery life and always-on Alexa. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 80,000 customers.

While these Apple Watch Series 6 discounts are still live from $339, there are plenty of other ways to get some extra insight on nailing those workout goals in our fitness tracker guide. Notably, these Marvel-inspired Garmin smartwatches we spotted at all-time lows are alive and well at $50 off. But then be sure to take advantage of this Quest protein sale from $12.50 for more ways to improve your fitness regimen.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker features:

Take your fitness game to the next level with the Fitbit Charge 4. The intuitive touchscreen display makes it easy to see your stats, no matter the lighting conditions. All-day activity tracking gathers the data you need to optimize workouts and reach your goals. The Daily Dashboard includes your steps, calories burned, sleep, heart rate and more.

