Google’s latest Pixel Buds fall to just $99 in cert. refurb condition (Orig. $179)

Orig. $179 $99

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the latest Google Pixel Buds in Geek Squad certified refurbished condition for $99 shipped. Normally fetching $179 in new condition, today’s offer stacks up to $80 in savings, beats our previous refurbished mention by $41, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Google’s latest pair of Pixel Buds deliver a bevy of notable features including a true wireless design with up to 24-hours of battery life thanks to the wireless charging case and fast-pairing. On top of built-in Assistant, there’s also an Adaptive Sound mode that adjusts audio based on the noise around you. Includes the full 1-year warranty from Google. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 685 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A great alternative to consider from the lead deal are the popular Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 earbuds for $70 at Amazon. You’ll be kicking some of the more tight-knit features found on the first-party earbuds aside, but will lock-in a more affordable price tag alongside all of the notable functionality here. Highlights include up to 32 hours of listening time, adjustable EQ settings, and a workout-ready IPX5 design. The 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,900 shoppers is a nice touch, too.

Over in our headphones guide, you’ll find several other ongoing discounts on the more Google-focused earbuds on sale today aren’t doing it for you. Apple’s AirPods Pro can still be locked-in at one of the best prices to date of $179, which is live alongside LG’s TONE Free Earbuds with UV disinfecting case at $101. Or you could go with one of Sennheiser’s latest pairs of earbuds, which are on sale from $130.

Google Pixel Buds features:

Workout without the wires when you use these wireless Google Pixel Buds earbuds. Sensors in each bud detect your voice and eliminate background noise so you can take and make clear calls, and water resistance makes these in-ear headphones the ideal fitness buddy. With Google Assistant built right in, these white Google Pixel Buds earbuds help you check the weather or search your contact list with just a tap.

