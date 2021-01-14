HyperX’s Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard returns to low of $110, more from $76.50

Amazon offers the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually fetching $130, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen this keyboard go on sale, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. HyperX’s Alloy Elite 2 keyboard brings a premium build to your gaming setup with a solid steel frame and dynamic RGB backlighting. Its 104-key design includes dedicated media controls like a volume wheel for quickly adjusting audio settings and is based around HyperX’s Red mechanical switches. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 215 customers.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Keyboard to $76.50. Down from $90, you’re saving 15% here with today’s offer marking the second-best price cut to date. Notable features here include an aircraft-grade aluminum body alongside RGB backlit keys, macro customization, and a compact layout. Rated 4.8./5 stars.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard features:

For gamers, streamers, and multi-taskers who need to have more control at their fingertips, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is the keyboard for you. With dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel, this fully-featured gaming keyboard’s ready for everything from video editing to watching movies. It’s built with ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches balanced for speed and responsiveness, so you can trust your key inputs.

