HyperX’s Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard returns to low of $110, more from $76.50

Amazon offers the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually fetching $130, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen this keyboard go on sale, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. HyperX’s Alloy Elite 2 keyboard brings a premium build to your gaming setup with a solid steel frame and dynamic RGB backlighting. Its 104-key design includes dedicated media controls like a volume wheel for quickly adjusting audio settings and is based around HyperX’s Red mechanical switches. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 215 customers.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Keyboard to $76.50. Down from $90, you’re saving 15% here with today’s offer marking the second-best price cut to date. Notable features here include an aircraft-grade aluminum body alongside RGB backlit keys, macro customization, and a compact layout. Rated 4.8./5 stars.

Then hit up our PC gaming guide for additional ways to renovate your battlestation now that your keyboard situation has been sorted out. The popular Elgato Stream Deck Mini is still marked down to $80 alongside another eye-catching streaming upgrade in the form of Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic at $100.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard features:

For gamers, streamers, and multi-taskers who need to have more control at their fingertips, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is the keyboard for you. With dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel, this fully-featured gaming keyboard’s ready for everything from video editing to watching movies. It’s built with ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches balanced for speed and responsiveness, so you can trust your key inputs.

