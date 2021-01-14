Samsung Galaxy S20 falls to new all-time low at $260 off ahead of today’s event

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $740.04 shipped. Down from its usual $1,000 going rate, you’re saving $260 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. Even with Samsung’s smartphone event slated to show off new handsets this afternoon, the Galaxy S20 still provides plenty of value for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display, there’s 28-hour battery life with Super Fast Charging and 5G connectivity. There’s also 128GB of storage for storing photos taken with its Single Take AI-powered triple camera system. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,400 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Put your savings to work and grab the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Galaxy S20 case for just $12 at Amazon right now. This will add some extra protection against bumps and drops without too much bulk, and features a unique textured design for added grip, as well. Not to mention, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,500 customers.

Then go peruse all of the other offers in our Android guide today. While Verizon customers can still lock-in $700 in savings on this BOGO free Google Pixel 5 promotion, we’re seeing pre-order discounts on the latest OnePlus Nord handsets. And of course, all of the best app and game deals for your device are live in our roundup right here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G features:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

