FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy S20 falls to new all-time low at $260 off ahead of today’s event

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
$740

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $740.04 shipped. Down from its usual $1,000 going rate, you’re saving $260 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. Even with Samsung’s smartphone event slated to show off new handsets this afternoon, the Galaxy S20 still provides plenty of value for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display, there’s 28-hour battery life with Super Fast Charging and 5G connectivity. There’s also 128GB of storage for storing photos taken with its Single Take AI-powered triple camera system. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,400 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Put your savings to work and grab the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Galaxy S20 case for just $12 at Amazon right now. This will add some extra protection against bumps and drops without too much bulk, and features a unique textured design for added grip, as well. Not to mention, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,500 customers.

Then go peruse all of the other offers in our Android guide today. While Verizon customers can still lock-in $700 in savings on this BOGO free Google Pixel 5 promotion, we’re seeing pre-order discounts on the latest OnePlus Nord handsets. And of course, all of the best app and game deals for your device are live in our roundup right here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G features:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell now sports HomeKit su...
Amazon drops the price on its AirPods case to just $4 (...
Enjoy 1,050MB/s transfers with WD’s 500GB My Pass...
Amazon 1-day Mucinex medication sale from $13: Cold and...
Let the DASH Safe Slice Mandoline help out in the kitch...
Many of Apple’s official iPhone cases go on sale ...
Add HomeKit control your lights with the Leviton smart ...
Amazon takes up to $136 off Citizen Eco-Drive and Fossi...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $130

Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell now sports HomeKit support at $100 (Save 23%)

$100 Learn More
60% off

Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more up to 60% off during Eastbay Blowout Sale

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $200

Anker’s BoostIQ 15T RoboVac will clean the house for you: $130 today only (Reg. $200)

$130 Learn More
Up to $10

Amazon drops the price on its AirPods case to just $4 (Reg. up to $10)

$4 Learn More
Save 20%

Enjoy 1,050MB/s transfers with WD’s 500GB My Passport USB-C SSD at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
30% off

Amazon 1-day Mucinex medication sale from $13: Cold and flu, sinus relief, more up to 30% off

$13 Learn More
Up to 30%

Home Depot reduces Husky garage storage prices by up to 30%, more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $50

Let the DASH Safe Slice Mandoline help out in the kitchen, now down to $30 (Reg. $50)

$30 Learn More