FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Old Man’s Journey, Twinfold, and more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to dive into all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Plenty of new tech, including these ASUS and LG projectors, is still rolling in for CES 2021, but for now it’s on to the app deals. We have discounted puzzlers, adventure titles, dungeon crawlers, RPGs, and more on tap today. Highlights include titles like Old Man’s Journey, Twinfold, RPG Knight Bewitched, MARK’S LIFE, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

In today’s best Android hardware deals, Google’s flagship Pixel 5 is now BOGO FREE at Verizon while offers on OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ smartphone continue. Moving over to the ChromeOS deals, we are still tracking notable offers on Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 and Lenovo’s 2-in-1 touchscreen Duet, but this afternoon we also spotted Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 down at $299 alongside offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7. The LG TONE Free Earbuds are also on sale and you’ll find even more in our Smartphone Accessories roundup as well. 

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Squadrons $20, Xbox family board games from $4, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Old Man’s Journey:

A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans. A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery…Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations…Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles…Unique landscape-shaping mechanic…A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape…Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LG’s latest monitors offer HDMI 2.1 + 4K VRR 144Hz fo...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 64GB hits $230 (Save $50)...
Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Old Man’s...
Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Squadrons $20,...
Google’s flagship Pixel 5 is now BOGO FREE at Ver...
Nintendo refurbished Switch/Lite consoles now on sale f...
Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce n...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Old Man’s Journey, Twinfold, Crying Suns, more

FREE+ Learn More
11% off

XPG’s PCIe 4.0 2TB NVMe SSD drops to a new low of $230 (11% off)

$230 Learn More
Reg. $250

Sunny Health & Fitness’ Power Zone Squat Stand tumbles to $180 (Reg. $250)

$180 Learn More
Reg. $150

Hit New Year’s workout resolutions with Fitbit Charge 4 at $119 (Save 21%), more

$119 Learn More
67% off

Get ready for WandaVision with ComiXology’s up to 67% off Marvel sale from $1

From $1 Learn More

LOCKLY Duo and Guard smart locks debut with shuffling PINs, fingerprint sensors, more

Learn More
$0.50 each

Pick up eight Stanley 5-inch kids scissors for just $0.50 each

$4.50 Learn More
50% off

Lucky Brand End of Season Event updates your denim & more with extra 50% off sale items

From $9 Learn More