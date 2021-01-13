Google’s flagship Pixel 5 is now BOGO FREE at Verizon (Save $700)

Verizon is currently offering buy one get one FREE on Google Pixel 5. Regularly $700, today’s offer equates to $1,400 worth of value and is a great way to score the latest Pixel device at a discount for multiple people. Google’s latest flagship Pixel phone delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by Snapdragon’s 765G Octa-Core processor. You’ll also find 12 and 16MP rear cameras alongside an 8MP option on the front for selfies. We noted its solid software features in our hands-on review, alongside a stellar camera, which has delivered similar ratings from Amazon customers, too.

Make the most of your savings today and score the popular Spigen Thin Fit Case for Pixel 5. This model won’t add too much bulk to your setup while ensuring that there’s also enough protection, as well. You’ll still have access to ports, buttons, and the fingerprint scanner without issue.

While we’re on the subject of notable Google deals, don’t miss this offer on the latest Wifi mesh systems starting at $80. You can save around 20% off the regular going rate, making it a great time to start the year with a fresh wireless network setup. Check out all the details on this offer and more right here.

Google Pixel 5 features:

Take advantage of 5G speeds for a more entertaining, personal, and productive mobile experience with the Pixel 5 128GB 5G Smartphone from Google. With the Pixel 5, you can download content faster, smoothly play cloud-based gaming with Stadia, and more. For example, the Pixel 5 can act as a mobile hotspot, providing a 5G internet connection to another mobile phone or laptop. When video chatting via Google Duo, conversations are more natural and you gain the ability to share your screen so everyone can enjoy the same videos and websites.

