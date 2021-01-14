SteelSeries’ Arctis 7X Headset was made for Xbox Series X, sees first price cut to $132

SteelSeries currently offers its Arctis 7X Xbox Series X Gaming Headset for $131.99 shipped when code FORM has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $150 going rate, this headset has been hard to come by in-stock, let alone on sale, with today’s offer marking the very first price cut since launching last year. The SteelSeries Arctis 7X Headset was designed for Xbox Series X and delivers 24-hour battery life alongside a comfortable headband design and retractable mic. Its companion 2.4Hz wireless USB-C dongle lets you take advantage of the headset with other devices like Switch, PC, and PS5. Rated 4.9/5 stars and you can get a closer look at why it’s a favorite Xbox Series X headset here at 9to5Toys in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Opt for the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Headset at $100 instead to save some extra cash from the lead deal. You’ll still be bringing home a wireless gaming headset from SteelSeries, but without more comfortable design, retractable mic, or emphasis on Xbox Series X gamers. There is a 4.3/5 star rating from over 8,400 customers here to round out the package here.

Otherwise, go swing by our PC gaming guide for even more ways to upgrade your setup. We just saw NVIDIA demo its new RTX 3060 12GB GPU with an impressive $329 price tag, as well as the launch of Razer’s upcoming Blade 15 and 17 laptops. And not to mention, the brand’s voice-amplifying N95 face mask concept with built-in RGB lighting.

SteelSeries Arctis 7X Headset features:

Designed for Xbox Series X|S and also compatible with Xbox One, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio designed for ultra-low latency gaming. Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone. Hear stunning detail in all next-gen games with award-winning sound. 24-hour battery life outlasts your longest gaming sessions

