FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your Alexa or Assistant setup with TP-Link’s 6-Outlet Power Strip at $49 (Save 39%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
Reg. $80 $49

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart 6-Outlet Power Strip for $48.99 shipped. Down from its $80 going rate, you’re saving 39% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $4 and marking a new all-time low. TP-Link’s smart power strip expands your Alexa or Assistant setup with six outlets that can be individually controlled to turn off a variety of lamps or appliances. While voice control will be the headlining feature for many, there’s also smartphone functionality that gives you the ability to set schedules and automations. Plus, you’ll also find three 2.4A USB ports for charging devices that round out the notable features here. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Save even more when you opt for the 3-outlet version of TP-Link’s Kasa power strip at $30 instead. This alternative packs all the same voice control and automation functionality, but with half of the AC outlets found on the featured model. But if you don’t have that many appliances to control, this is a great way to expand your Alexa or Assistant setup for less.

Then go check out everything in our smart home guide for additional upgrades to your space. Today has already had Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell with HomeKit fall to $100 on top of the Siri-enabled Leviton smart dimmer at $41. We also just got a first look at TP-Link’s first video doorbell, which will be launching later this year alongside another new additions to its Kasa lineup.

With independent control of 6 devices and extra USB ports to charge 3 others, the kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights. Remotely control each outlet with the kasa smart app or use voice commands with Alexa, Google assistant, or Microsoft cortana.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Buds at new all-time l...
Marble and brass adorn Amazon’s Mid-Century Moder...
Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam drops to new all-...
Apple Health and Google Fit support headline Etekcity...
HyperX’s Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard returns to...
Tribit’s StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker packs a...
Amazon wipes 37% off Under Armour’s Mac-ready Hus...
Add a juice extractor to your 2021 health regimen from ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer $79, more

Learn More
Reg. $100

Eve Energy Strip offers HomeKit and Siri control for $85 (Reg. $100)

$85 Learn More
Reg. $80

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Buds at new all-time low of $49

$49 Learn More
50%

Enjoy ad-free streaming and offline listening with 50% off a year of Pandora Premium

$55 Learn More
Review

Tested: elago M5 stand for iPhone delivers Pro Display XDR vibes

Learn More
$200 off

BenQ’s high-end 4K HDR projectors sport up to 3,000-lumens + Android TV at $200 off

$1,599 Learn More

The Container Store partners with Marie Kondo to spark joy when organizing in 2021

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $80

Marble and brass adorn Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern Table Lamp: $62 (Reg. $80)

$62 Learn More