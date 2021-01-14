Outfit your Alexa or Assistant setup with TP-Link’s 6-Outlet Power Strip at $49 (Save 39%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart 6-Outlet Power Strip for $48.99 shipped. Down from its $80 going rate, you’re saving 39% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $4 and marking a new all-time low. TP-Link’s smart power strip expands your Alexa or Assistant setup with six outlets that can be individually controlled to turn off a variety of lamps or appliances. While voice control will be the headlining feature for many, there’s also smartphone functionality that gives you the ability to set schedules and automations. Plus, you’ll also find three 2.4A USB ports for charging devices that round out the notable features here. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Save even more when you opt for the 3-outlet version of TP-Link’s Kasa power strip at $30 instead. This alternative packs all the same voice control and automation functionality, but with half of the AC outlets found on the featured model. But if you don’t have that many appliances to control, this is a great way to expand your Alexa or Assistant setup for less.

Then go check out everything in our smart home guide for additional upgrades to your space. Today has already had Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell with HomeKit fall to $100 on top of the Siri-enabled Leviton smart dimmer at $41. We also just got a first look at TP-Link’s first video doorbell, which will be launching later this year alongside another new additions to its Kasa lineup.

TP-Link Kasa 6-Outlet Power Strip features:

With independent control of 6 devices and extra USB ports to charge 3 others, the kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights. Remotely control each outlet with the kasa smart app or use voice commands with Alexa, Google assistant, or Microsoft cortana.

