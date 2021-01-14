FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add HomeKit control your lights with the Leviton smart dimmer for $41

Reg. $60 $41

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer for $41.10 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $60 with today’s deal marking the best offer we’ve seen in months. Leviton’s sleek in-wall dimmer notably offers support for HomeKit, making it easy to control your lights and more with Siri. It supports 3-way setups with up to four remote dimming units, so you can set the mood accordingly. Be sure to note, that it does require a neutral wire for install. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For a more affordable HomeKit-enabled lighting solution, consider getting this 2-pack of Meross smart plugs instead. At $21 with the on-page coupon, you’ll be able to add Siri to the mix on existing lamps, as well as everyday essentials like fans, coffee makers, and more. Best of all? No hubs are required. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking to explore smart home accessories further? Check out our guide to the best 2021 smart plugs. Blair dives into all of the best options out there, across a variety of ecosystems, to help you expand your setup.

Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer features:

  • HOMEKIT: Control from anywhere and create schedules when paired with an Apple TV, Home Pod, or iPad and the Apple Home app.
  • DECORA SMART HOME APP: Leviton Decora Smart Home app provides custom settings and local control over connected lights – dim/brighten your lights individually or turn off entire room at once.
  • VOICE CONTROL: Use Siri to turn lights on/off or dim with just your voice, “Siri, Dim Kitchen Light to 25%”.

