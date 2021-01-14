FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tribit’s StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker packs amplified bass at $40 (Save 20%)

-
Tribit Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 8,000+) via Amazon is currently offering its StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $50 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $3 of our previous holiday mention, and is the third-best we’ve seen to date. Tribit’s compact Bluetooth speaker delivers an IP67 water-resistant form-factor that’s wrapped in a stylish fabric design. On the actual audio front, you’ll be able to enjoy the brand’s XBass tuning feature for dishing out a more well-rounded sound profile as well as 10-hour battery life. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $24. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14-hours of listening, and not to mention, best-seller status and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 108,000 customers.

While you can still score LG’s waterproof PL2 XBOOM Go at $47, there are plenty of other price cuts in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide to take advantage of today, as well. Notably, Marshall’s refurbished Stockwell II speaker and all of its old school vinyl-wrapped goodness is down to $136 alongside some other offerings right here.

Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker features:

Tribit StormBox Micro bluetooth speaker may be small, but it is both loud and powerful, making it definitely the life of any party! Regardless of the type of tunes you play, full-sounding mids and trebels will bring your music to life. Adopt exclusive built-in XBass tuning DSP technology, This outstanding wireless speaker will reward you with more extension bass. A resoundingly deep bass will surprise you with its versatility in handling different genres.

