GoPro’s HERO9 Black comes bundled with an extra battery and charger at $419 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently bundling the GoPro HERO9 Black with a pair of batteries and charging dock for $419 shipped. Down from its $499 going rate for this package, today’s offer is not only $30 less than buying the pair separately right now, but also $80 in overall savings and matching the all-time low set only once before. GoPro HERO9 Black is the brand’s latest action camera, sporting 5K recording capabilities which are backed by HyperSmooth 3.0 technology and a front-facing screen perfect for vlogging. Throw in the included bundle, and you’re getting a second battery and dual charger to ensure your camera is always ready to record. Over 895 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Another notable feature on the GoPro HERO9 is that it can double as a webcam for when you’re not out adventuring. So a great way to use a portion of the savings from the lead bundle would be picking up the Jaws Flex Clamp Mount at $39. It’ll let you attach the GoPro to your monitor or mount it elsewhere at the desk, alongside a variety of other places while out and about.

If you’ll mainly be doing work while out in the field, this ongoing Samsung 500GB T7 Portable USB-C SSD discount is worth a look. Right now it’s down to $80, scoring you 20% in savings and matching the all-time low. Then to round out your everyday carry upgrade, throw all of your new gear in one of these discounted bags that are on sale from $24.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well. 

