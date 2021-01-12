FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 500GB T7 Portable SSD packs USB-C connectivity at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 500GB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Down from its usual $100 price tag, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Sporting an Apple-friendly design that’ll pair with your Mac right out of the box thanks to USB-C connectivity, Samsung’s T7 portable SSD delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. Its aluminum enclosure comes in three different colors and also brings added shock-resistance into the mix. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without as speedy of transfers can save even more by going with RAVPower’s 512GB Portable USB-C SSD at $72 instead. Not only are you saving some extra cash, but you’ll also find much of the same USB-C connectivity and aluminum enclosure. This one just drops transfer speeds down to 540MB/s. A 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,000 customers completes the package.

If you’re looking for some network connected storage, WD’s 8TB My Cloud NAS is still on sale for $230 and an ideal solution for Time Machine backups and the like. But for other workstation upgrades, be sure to check out our Mac accessories guide and the discount we spotted on Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock at a new low of $270.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD features:

The Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD is a compact and secure storage solution that fits in the palm of your hand. Roughly the size of a few stacked credit cards, the T7 is equipped with 256-bit AES encryption and password protection, so users can rest assured knowing their data is safe. Moreover, with PCIe NVMe technology, the T7 offers users quick performance and little downtime with read and write speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and 1000 MB/s respectively.

