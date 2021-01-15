Fresh Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Osprey deals have landed, now priced from $24 (Up to 46% off)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Uptown Laptop Backpack for $48.18 shipped. That’s $41 off what it’s been averaging, undercuts Timbuk2’s sale price by $11, and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have a modern MacBook, this stylish backpack is ready to tote it. There’s also a dedicated iPad sleeve, allowing you to haul two large-screened devices wherever you’re headed. A front zip pocket gives you ample room to stow small items that need to remain easily-accessible for later on. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags discounted as low as $24.

More bags on sale:

Oh, and let’s not forget about the deal we spotted on Incase’s 16-inch Reform MacBook Backpack. It’s currently 77% off and readily available at Amazon. Right now you can pick it up for $35. Additionally, Under Armour’s Mac-ready Hustle 4.0 Backpack is down to $31.50. This offer is the result of a 37% Amazon discount.

Timbuk2 Uptown Laptop Backpack features:

The go-to laptop backpack traveler for WFF (Working From Fiji)

Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check; Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials; Stretchy external side pocket for u-lock or water bottle; Tricot-lined floating pocket protects sunglasses or smartphone

Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights; Laptop pocket compatible with 15″ laptop and tablet

