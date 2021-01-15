Tillys Flash Event takes up to 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance: Nike, adidas, more

Tillys is currently offering up to 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Tillys offers an array of top brands including The North Face, Nike, adidas, VANS, Nixon, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the North Face Cyclone 2 Jacket that’s currently marked down to $45, which is $20 off the original rate. This jacket is waterproof and perfect for transitioning into spring weather. The color block design is very on-trend and it will pair nicely with workout or casual wear alike. It also has zippered pockets to store essentials and an attached hood to help keep you dry. Plus, it features large logos on the front and down the sleeve to make a stylish statement. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Tillys or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Marmot Sale Event thats offering up to 50% off outerwear, accessories, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!