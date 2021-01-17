Google Home Mini falls to one of its best prices yet at just $15

Lowe’s is currently offering the Google Home Mini for $14.99. Shipping here is free on orders over $45, and no-cost curbside pickup is available at well. Normally fetching $29 right now, today’s offer is $2 under our holiday mentions and marking one of the best prices to date. Home Mini expands your Assistant setup with its familiar fabric-wrapped design alongside access to smart home control and more. Even if you already have a setup centered around one of the newer additions to Google’s arsenal of Assistant speakers, Home Mini is great option for enjoying multi-room audio or just summoning the voice assistant from yet another room in your home. Over 26,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below the fold for more.

Compared to Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Dot, you’d pay more for a single one of the Alexa speakers than you would compared to grabbing two of the featured discount. But if you’re just looking to elevate the experience of the Home Minis, using some of your savings on this highly-rated wall mount is a great option. It’ll allow you to fix the smart speaker to a wall for places where countertop space is limited and only goes for $7 at Amazon right now.

Then go swing by our smart home deals hub for even more marked down ways to expand your setup without having to pay full price. You can still bring HomeKit Secure Video to your space with Aqara’s new 1080p Camera at $59, alongside these ongoing meross deals on HomeKit garage door remotes, Assistant-enabled Edison bulbs, and more from $13.

Google Home Mini features:

Google Home Mini is a smart speaker powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to enjoy your entertainment, get answers from Google, tackle your day, and control your smart home. Google Home Mini works on its own or you can have a few around the house, giving you the power of Google anywhere.

