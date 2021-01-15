FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Aqara’s new HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zigbee hub at $59 (Reg. $70)

-
AmazonSmart HomeAqara
Reg. $70 $59

AqaraDirect via Amazon is offering its GH2 HomeKit Secure Video Camera for $59.39 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $70, today’s offer comes within $4 of the holiday mention, is still one of the first times on sale, and marks the third-best discount to date. Alongside integrating with the rest of Aqara’s smart home accessories thanks to a built-in Zigebee hub, the GH2 camera supports 1080p recording with local microSD card storage. There’s also integration with Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video standard, allowing you to store footage in iCloud and take advantage of facial recognition. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 135 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If the added Zigbee features and ability to bring other sensors into your HomeKit setup isn’t doing anything for you, going with Anker’s popular eufy 2K Cam delivers much of the same recording features above in $38 package. Alongside HomeKit, there’s also support for 1080p feeds and an indoor design. Get a closer look at how this alternative performs in our hands-on review.

Then over in our smart home guide, there are plenty of other ways to save on upgrades to your setup, regardless of whether things are centered around Siri, Alexa, or Assistant. The recently-updated Arlo HomeKit Video Doorbell dropped to $100 alongside Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam at $20.

Aqara HomeKit Camera features:

The Aqara Indoor Camera can be controlled through the Apple Home app when connected to Apple HomeKit. The Apple Homekit security certification with cloud encryption protection can prevent hackers from stealing data and protect your privacy at home. Supports multiple storages including iCloud, Micro SD card.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Aqara

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

AmazonBasics at-home fitness sale takes up to 20% off j...
Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted Wo...
JBL’s waterproof Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker packs ...
Keurig 5-inch K-Slim Coffee Maker down to $70 shipped f...
Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9.5...
Drop $100 from Apple’s latest M1-powered 13-inch ...
Upgrade your smart home with 66-feet of Bluetooth-contr...
Ensure you never have a flat bike tire with this 12V po...
Show More Comments

Related

$120 off

Arlo’s Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system now $120 off (New low), more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $500

Blendtec’s Designer 650 Blender heats soup and comes with an 8-yr. warranty at up to $250 off

$250 Learn More
25% off

TOMS refreshes your kicks with extra 25% off all sale items with deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $250

JBL’s waterproof Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker packs RGB lighting at $199 (Save 20%)

$199 Learn More
Reg. $10+

Apple launches $5 biopic movie sale: On the Basis of Sex, Hotel Rwanda, many more

$5 Learn More
Reg. $110

Keurig 5-inch K-Slim Coffee Maker down to $70 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $110)

$70 Learn More
Save $100

Score $100 in savings on OnePlus 8T and its 48MP quad-camera system

$649 Learn More
Up to 40%

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9.50 in latest sale

From $9.50 Learn More