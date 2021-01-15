FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up 21% on meross HomeKit garage door remotes, Edison bulbs, more from $13

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
21% off From $13

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its latest Smart HomeKit Garage Door Opener Remote for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $50, today’s offer is not only the first time we’ve seen this accessory in stock over the past two months, but matches the all-time low set only once before back in September. This meross hub brings smart home control to your garage door, allowing you to open, close, and check its status from anywhere. On top of being able to toggle settings via your smartphone, there’s also support for all three of the major voice assistants, giving Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control over the garage door. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 250 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $13.

Just like with the featured deal, you’ll need to be sure to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons to lock-in the discounted price.

Other meross smart home deals:

This morning saw a notable price cut go live on Aqara’s new HomeKit Secure Video Camera, which is now down to $59. But you’ll also find even more deals in our smart home hub, including an all-time low on TP-Link’s Smart 6-Outlet Power Strip for $49.

meross HomeKit Garage Hub features:

You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Meross

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Illuminate your yard with two 3,200-lumen solar outdoor...
Power the new Galaxy S21 on Samsung’s Wireless Ch...
Learn about preserving food with COSORI’s dehydra...
Amazon’s offering the adidas Graphic Duffel Bag f...
Add a new Aukey USB-C PD charger to your Apple kit from...
Prepare for allergy season with this 500-sq. ft. HEPA a...
Upgrade to Zinus’s modern Arnav King Bed Frame fo...
Never be stuck with a dead battery, this portable jump ...
Show More Comments

Related

Meross debuts new smart garage door remote with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant

Read more Learn More

Green Deals: 4-pack of C by GE Smart LED Light Bulbs $20, more

Learn More
Shop now

Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off at Verizon + FREE 6-months of Fitness+

$250 off Learn More
27% off

Illuminate your yard with two 3,200-lumen solar outdoor LED lights for $9.50 each

$9.50 each Learn More

New Logitech webcam portfolio boasts 4K resolution, ‘lossless’ 5x optical zoom, more

Learn More
Reg. $90

Power the new Galaxy S21 on Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio at $70 (Save 22%)

$70 Learn More
30% off

This highly-rated resistance band set with ankle straps is now $14.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

$14.50+ Learn More
Reg. $65

Learn about preserving food with COSORI’s dehydrator at $50 shipped

$50 Learn More