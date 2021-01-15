Save up 21% on meross HomeKit garage door remotes, Edison bulbs, more from $13

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its latest Smart HomeKit Garage Door Opener Remote for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $50, today’s offer is not only the first time we’ve seen this accessory in stock over the past two months, but matches the all-time low set only once before back in September. This meross hub brings smart home control to your garage door, allowing you to open, close, and check its status from anywhere. On top of being able to toggle settings via your smartphone, there’s also support for all three of the major voice assistants, giving Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control over the garage door. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 250 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $13.

Just like with the featured deal, you’ll need to be sure to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons to lock-in the discounted price.

Other meross smart home deals:

meross HomeKit Garage Hub features:

You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant

