Latest Roku Ultra with HomeKit + AirPlay 2 falls to $76 (Save 24%), more from $30

Amazon offers the latest Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $76.37 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 24%, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Having just been refreshed last fall, Roku’s latest Ultra media player delivers 4K HDR playback alongside access to a variety of popular streaming services. There’s also now Dolby Vision support as well as increased Wi-Fi range and other enhancements over the previous-generation version. New additions of HomeKit and AirPlay 2 features around out the package. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look at all the enhancements this time around in our launch coverage.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player for $29.95. Down from $40, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer marking one of the best prices we’ve seen to date and coming within $4 of the all-time low. Roku Premiere delivers similar 4K HDR playback of your favorite shows and other content, just in a more affordable package that lacks Dolby Vision support and some of the other more premium features found above. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 50,000 customers.

Then go check out our home theater guide for even more price cuts. We’re still tracking a $100 discount on the Polk’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar at $399, alongside TiVo’s Stream 4K media player with Android TV at $39.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!