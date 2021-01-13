FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Polk’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar streams Apple Music and more for $399 (Save $100)

Reg. $499 $399

Amazon offers the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar for $399 shipped. Normally fetching $499, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer bringing the price down to an Amazon all-time low for only the second time. Polk’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar aims to elevate your home theater experience with 3D audio and a wireless subwoofer for a well-rounded audio profile. On top of its Chomecast support, you’ll be able to stream tracks from Apple Music alongside Spotify and more. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are joined by ARC HDMI, Optical Audio, and more. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Polk Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar for $199. This alternative isn’t going to achieve quite as notable of an audio upgrade as you’ll find with the lead deal, but surely sounds better than your TV’s built-in speakers. This model also ditches some of the more unique connectivity functionality found above and comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 8,300 customers.

This morning saw a notable price cut on this Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku HDTV at $180 which is joined by all of the other offers in our home theater guide. You can still upgrade an existing TV with TiVo’s Stream 4K at $39, or just renovate your setup by hanging it on the wall with this articulating mount at $33.50.

Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar features:

Polk MagniFi 2 high-performance home theater sound bar and wireless subwoofer system provide bigger, more dynamic sound than traditional sound bars, and is optimized to make movies, TV, video games and music come to life. The MagniFi 2 comes with a wireless 8″ subwoofer and features patented SDA surround technology for a wider, more immersive listening experience and Voice Adjust technology for crystal clear dialogue.

