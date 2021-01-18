Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off vitamins and more today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off vitamins from Nature’s Bounty and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a 116-count of Airborne Citrus Vitamin C tablets for $14.38 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just be sure to cancel in the future if you don’t want regular refills. Airborne is an “easy-to-take chewable tablets in tasty citrus flavor” that includes 1,000mg of Vitamin C to help boost your immune system. It also includes zinc, manganese, and magnesium, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You’ll find more top picks down below or you can browse all of today’s sale here.
Other notable deals include:
- 250-ct. Nature’s Bounty Vitamin C: $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- 200-ct. Nature’s Bounty Vitamin B12: $7 (Reg. $15)
- 60-ct. Doctor’s Best Vitamin D3: $7 (Reg. $9)
- 60-ct. Vega Sport Pro Vitamin D: $8 (Reg. $11)
- …and more!
Swing by our sports and fitness guide for even more deals on everyday essentials for your routine. We currently have featured deals on Quest protein cookies and more starting at $13.50, plus Amazon’s in-house line of fitness products have been discounted, as well.
Airborne Immune System Supplement features:
- Easy-to-take chewable tablets in tasty citrus flavor No water needed
- 1, 000 mg of Vitamin C per serving to support your immune system
- High in antioxidants (Vitamins A, C & E) and excellent source of zinc, Selenium, Manganese and Magnesium
- Proprietary Herbal Blend including Echinacea & Ginger
- Gluten Free
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!