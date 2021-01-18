Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off vitamins and more today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off vitamins from Nature’s Bounty and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a 116-count of Airborne Citrus Vitamin C tablets for $14.38 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just be sure to cancel in the future if you don’t want regular refills. Airborne is an “easy-to-take chewable tablets in tasty citrus flavor” that includes 1,000mg of Vitamin C to help boost your immune system. It also includes zinc, manganese, and magnesium, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You’ll find more top picks down below or you can browse all of today’s sale here.

Other notable deals include:

Swing by our sports and fitness guide for even more deals on everyday essentials for your routine. We currently have featured deals on Quest protein cookies and more starting at $13.50, plus Amazon’s in-house line of fitness products have been discounted, as well.

Airborne Immune System Supplement features:

Easy-to-take chewable tablets in tasty citrus flavor No water needed

1, 000 mg of Vitamin C per serving to support your immune system

High in antioxidants (Vitamins A, C & E) and excellent source of zinc, Selenium, Manganese and Magnesium

Proprietary Herbal Blend including Echinacea & Ginger

Gluten Free

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!