FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AmazonBasics at-home fitness sale takes up to 20% off jump ropes, yoga gear, more

-
AmazonSports-Fitness
Up to 20% Shop now!

Amazon is offering up to 20% off its AmazonBasics line of fitness equipment. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Plastic Speed Jump Rope for $8.70. Regularly as much as $15, today’s deal is at least 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low. This 118-inch long jump rope is great for working out around the house and today’s all-time low offer makes it even more affordable. It’s made of “super-lightweight plastic for optimal speed.” Great for basic cardio and working out your legs, arms, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Another standout as part of today’s sale is the AmazonBasics Speed Bag for $34.94. It typically goes for around $40. If you’re interested in boxing or speed bag training, this is a great (and rather affordable) option to help you get started. Speed bags are designed to increase accuracy, timing, and endurance, making it a great at-home training option that won’t take up too much space in your gym. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You can hit up the rest of today’s sale over on this landing page at Amazon. Now that your at-home gym is squared away, jump over to our sports and fitness guide for additional deals. You might want to pick up Etekcity’s affordable smart scale featuring Apple Health and Google Fit functionality for $19.

AmazonBasics Speed Jump Rope features:

  • Speed jump rope for quickly integrating high-intensity cardio training into any workout
  • Increases the heart rate, burns calories, enhances coordination, and tones legs, glutes, shoulders, arms, and core
  • Ideal for wrestlers, boxers, and mixed martial artists (MMA fighters); length can be easily adjusted to accommodate different users

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted Wo...
Aqara’s new HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-i...
JBL’s waterproof Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker packs ...
Keurig 5-inch K-Slim Coffee Maker down to $70 shipped f...
Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9.5...
Drop $100 from Apple’s latest M1-powered 13-inch ...
Upgrade your smart home with 66-feet of Bluetooth-contr...
Ensure you never have a flat bike tire with this 12V po...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $13

Bring home an AmazonBasics Comfort Grip Utility Knife at $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More
Save 40%

Amazon’s Anti-Theft Roll-Top Backpack dives to $12 Prime shipped, more bags up to 40% off

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World, Stardew Valley, Kirby, Splatoon 2, more

$42 Learn More
Reg. $70

Aqara’s new HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zigbee hub at $59 (Reg. $70)

$59 Learn More
Reg. $500

Blendtec’s Designer 650 Blender heats soup and comes with an 8-yr. warranty at up to $250 off

$250 Learn More
25% off

TOMS refreshes your kicks with extra 25% off all sale items with deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $250

JBL’s waterproof Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker packs RGB lighting at $199 (Save 20%)

$199 Learn More
Reg. $10+

Apple launches $5 biopic movie sale: On the Basis of Sex, Hotel Rwanda, many more

$5 Learn More