AmazonBasics at-home fitness sale takes up to 20% off jump ropes, yoga gear, more

Amazon is offering up to 20% off its AmazonBasics line of fitness equipment. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Plastic Speed Jump Rope for $8.70. Regularly as much as $15, today’s deal is at least 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low. This 118-inch long jump rope is great for working out around the house and today’s all-time low offer makes it even more affordable. It’s made of “super-lightweight plastic for optimal speed.” Great for basic cardio and working out your legs, arms, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Another standout as part of today’s sale is the AmazonBasics Speed Bag for $34.94. It typically goes for around $40. If you’re interested in boxing or speed bag training, this is a great (and rather affordable) option to help you get started. Speed bags are designed to increase accuracy, timing, and endurance, making it a great at-home training option that won’t take up too much space in your gym. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You can hit up the rest of today’s sale over on this landing page at Amazon. Now that your at-home gym is squared away, jump over to our sports and fitness guide for additional deals. You might want to pick up Etekcity’s affordable smart scale featuring Apple Health and Google Fit functionality for $19.

AmazonBasics Speed Jump Rope features:

Speed jump rope for quickly integrating high-intensity cardio training into any workout

Increases the heart rate, burns calories, enhances coordination, and tones legs, glutes, shoulders, arms, and core

Ideal for wrestlers, boxers, and mixed martial artists (MMA fighters); length can be easily adjusted to accommodate different users

