Quest protein cookies now 30% off: Double chocolate, peanut butter, more from $13.50

Amazon is now offering 12-Count Quest Nutrition High Protein Cookie packs for $13.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on the chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, and peanut butter flavors. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on each of the listing pages and clip the on-page coupon (if it isn’t already). Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards to side step the monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $20 or so, this is more than 30% off the going rate and a perfect chance to stock up for the new year. They make for a great healthy snack and to supplement your daily protein intake with just 4-grams of net carbs and less than 1-gram of sugar. You’ll also find about 15-grams of protein (depending on the flavor) alongside 9-grams of fiber and nine essential amino acids. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you prefer to take the protein bar route, take a look at the 12-pack of Pure Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars for just over $10 Prime shipped. Again, you’ll want to opt for Subscribe & Save here to redeem the special price. These bars provide even more protein at 20-grams and carry stellar ratings from over 18,000 Amazon customers.

Just make sure to check out this ongoing offer on Quest’s 10-pack Pecan Hero Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars, which is now down at around $10 as well. Then dive into our sports/fitness deal hub for even more home workout gear including today’s AmazonBasics fitness sale with up to 20% in savings and plenty of sub $10 offers.

More on the Quest Nutrition High Protein Cookies:

The Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies provide you with a sweet, soft & chewy cookie with 15g protein, 5g net carbs and less 1g of sugar. Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide you with 9 essential amino acids. Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies have 11g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile.

