FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Quest protein cookies now 30% off: Double chocolate, peanut butter, more from $13.50

-
AmazonSports-FitnessQuest
30% off $13.50

Amazon is now offering 12-Count Quest Nutrition High Protein Cookie packs for $13.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on the chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, and peanut butter flavors. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on each of the listing pages and clip the on-page coupon (if it isn’t already). Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards to side step the monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $20 or so, this is more than 30% off the going rate and a perfect chance to stock up for the new year. They make for a great healthy snack and to supplement your daily protein intake with just 4-grams of net carbs and less than 1-gram of sugar. You’ll also find about 15-grams of protein (depending on the flavor) alongside 9-grams of fiber and nine essential amino acids. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you prefer to take the protein bar route, take a look at the 12-pack of Pure Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars for just over $10 Prime shipped. Again, you’ll want to opt for Subscribe & Save here to redeem the special price. These bars provide even more protein at 20-grams and carry stellar ratings from over 18,000 Amazon customers. 

Just make sure to check out this ongoing offer on Quest’s 10-pack Pecan Hero Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars, which is now down at around $10 as well. Then dive into our sports/fitness deal hub for even more home workout gear including today’s AmazonBasics fitness sale with up to 20% in savings and plenty of sub $10 offers

More on the Quest Nutrition High Protein Cookies:

The Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies provide you with a sweet, soft & chewy cookie with 15g protein, 5g net carbs and less 1g of sugar. Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide you with 9 essential amino acids. Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies have 11g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Quest

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

GoPro’s HERO9 Black comes bundled with an extra b...
Outfit your home office with Walker Edison’s Indu...
Fresh Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Osprey deals have landed, no...
ASUS Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router sees first discount...
Bring this adjustable aluminum MacBook stand to your de...
Upgrade your Apple Watch with four sport bands for $9.5...
Build a healthier core with Gaiam’s Classic Balan...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12 Pro Clear Case $7...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20

Pure Protein’s 12-pack of Ready to Drink Shakes drops to under $11 at Amazon (Reg. $20)

$11 Learn More
Reg. $20

Quest’s 10-pack Pecan Hero Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars now just over $10 (Reg. up to $20)

$10 Learn More
$499 value

GoPro’s HERO9 Black comes bundled with an extra battery and charger at $419 (Save $80)

$419 Learn More
Reg. $200

Outfit your home office with Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk, now $148 (Reg. $200)

$148 Learn More
Reg. $40

Live Gold members can play Star Wars Squadrons, more for FREE this weekend

FREE Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles: Boots, slippers, more

From $35 Learn More

Synology debuts two new RS1221 NAS with AMD processors and 8-bay designs

Read more Learn More
46% off

Fresh Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Osprey deals have landed, now priced from $24 (Up to 46% off)

$48 Learn More