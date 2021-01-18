FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your home gym with exercise deals from $7 (Up to 42% off)

-
42% off From $7

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Puzzle Floor Mat for $13.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in more than three years. This Sunny Health & Fitness offering aims to make future workouts more comfortable. It comes with four puzzle mats that span 2- by 2-feet each. Every piece can interlock, ensuring this investment can be shape-shifted to fit your space. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another exercise deal priced at $7.

We’ve also spotted that ZHWY (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Letsfit Resistance Loop Exercise Bands for $6.95 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s 42% off and comes within a couple bucks of the best price we’ve tracked. This highly-affordable kit leaves you with five bands, each of which boasts a differing strength level ranging from extra light to extra heavy. These are touted as great for yoga, pilates, and more. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by more than 65,000 Amazon shoppers.

Workouts are great for keeping your body’s health in check. The same fact rings true when it comes to vitamins. Lucky for you today’s Amazon Gold Box takes up to 30% off a variety of options. Brands include Nature’s Bounty, Doctor’s Best, and more. Swing by the full post to stock up before these discounts expire at the end of the day.

Sunny Health & Fitness Puzzle Floor Mat features:

  • Set comes with 4 puzzle piece mats that connect to form a large soft padding to provide support for knees, elbows, feet and hands. Each piece measures 24″L x 24″W x 3/8″H
  • Simply connect each piece together to lengthen or shorten your fitness mat. Purchase additional pieces separately to build a larger mat that can serve as a play area for children or to fill your entire home gym.
  • Use your mat for an abundance of activities! Whether you are using the mat for fitness exercises, Yoga, Pilates or a children’s play area, this Sunny Health and Fitness Puzzle Mat Set will support you.

