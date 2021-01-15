FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off at Verizon + FREE 6-months of Fitness+

Verizon Wireless currently offers a pair Apple Watch Series 6 and SE promotions which when combined, can take up to $250 off your purchase. Those looking to pick up a new iPhone alongside an Apple Watch can save $150 over the 24-month service plan. Plus, those willing to trade-in a previous-generation Apple Watch can benefit from an additional $100 in savings. All of that adds up to score you one of Apple’s latest wearables for as little as $79.99. Verizon also throws in a 6-month Fitness+ subscription, as well.

Apple Watch Series 6 delivers the brightest always-on display yet on top of a new blood/oxygen sensor. On the other hand, Apple Watch SE features an even more value-packed design that ditches the higher-end sensor, but still has much of the same fitness tracking functionality. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A perfect way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal would be outfitting your Apple Watch with a new band. Whether you’re looking for some affordable options or want the pick up one of our favorite leather bands, be sure to swing by our feature on all the best styles.

Then be sure to check out our Apple guide for even more ways to save. This morning saw an all-time low return on Apple’s latest M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro at $100 off, which joins an equally as eye-catching offer on the M1 13-inch MacBook Air.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

