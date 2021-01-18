GE’s Z-Wave Smart Motion Dimmer Switch falls to $50.50 (Save 22%), more from $44

Amazon offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Motion Dimmer Switch for $50.60 shipped. Usually selling for $65, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. GE’s in-wall dimmer switch allows you to automate overhead lights without having to swap out every bulb and integrates with the rest of your Z-Wave accessories via SmartThings, Ring, and other systems. This switch also features a built-in motion detector, which can automatically turn lights on when someone enters a room or off when no movement is sensed. Over 115 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Switch Plug for $44.13. Down from $60, you’re saving 28% with today’s offer coming within $3 of the all-time low. This smart plug packs a pair of individually-controllable outlets and expands your Z-Wave setup in much the same way as the lead deal. You just won’t have to worry about doing an in-wall installation. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And then for more ways to overhaul your Z-Wave setup, we’re still tracking a variety of in-wall light switches on sale from $32 right now, as well. These GE accessories might be a better fit for your setup if the featured motion-sensing option above isn’t going to be an ideal option. Plus, there’s even more ways to save in our smart home guide.

GE Z-Wave Motion Dimmer Switch features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Motion Dimmer. Create custom scenes, schedule timed events and dim the lights when you’re at home or when you’re away. Put home automation into motion with the GE-branded Z-Wave Unfrighten In-Wall Smart Motion Dimmer. When paired with a compatible hub, the hardwired smart dimmer operates ceiling lights, wall fixtures and more through individual commands and programmed settings.

