FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jackery’s Explorer 240 Power Station falls to one of its best prices yet at $200 (Save $40)

-
AmazonGreen DealsJackery
Reg. $240 $200

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront offers its Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $240 going rate, you’re saving $40 here with today’s offer matching the second-best we’ve seen to date and marking the lowest price in over a year. Featuring a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 200W pure sine wave AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB inputs and a DC car port. Even if there aren’t any camping trips or tailgates in your future, this is a great solution to have on-hand to ensure there’s always some extra power when you need it. Over 4,800 customers have weighed in with a 4.8/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Jackery Explorer 160 instead. This power station will elevate your setup in a similar way to the lead deal, just with a 167Wh battery at the center of the experience here. On top of a single AC outlet, this one also touts a pair of USB-A ports as well as a USB-C slot. And at $130, you’re saving quite a bit of extra cash compared to the featured offer.

For more environmentally-friendly discounts, don’t forget to swing by our Green Deals hub for markdowns on rechargeable batteries, programmable thermostats, and more. Or if upgrading your charging setup is more of a priority, there are plenty of notable offers live right now in Anker’s latest sale from $15.

Jackery Explorer 240 features:

The Explorer 240 lithium battery pack, boasts a 240Wh capacity to keep your devices charged. This portable power station is lightweight at just 6.6 lbs with an easy-carry handle, making it more portable. Take the lightweight generator Explorer 240 with you on camping, travel, cottage trips, off-road, excursions, or anywhere you might need power. Be the life of the party at the backyard barbecue or tailgate.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Jackery

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (S...
Drop $122 from Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K i...
Save up to $150 on Segway Ninebot electric scooters and...
Today’s best game deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Link&...
NETGEAR’s hybrid DOCSIS 3.0 modem and 802.11ac ro...
Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off vitamins an...
New Anker sale at Amazon discounts iPhone, iPad, and Ma...
Panasonic men’s shavers and trimmers up to $100 o...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Jackery Power Station 240 now $250, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 16-pack A19 LED Light Bulbs $18, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 80V 20-inch Electric Snow Blower (tool only) $170, more

Learn More
88% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 38%), more

From $2 Learn More

Green Deals: ECOFLOW Portable Power Station $300, more

Learn More
$60 off

DSW Flash Sale takes up to $60 off your purchase, today only: Cole Haan, Nike, more

From $39 Learn More
Reg. $30

Architectural Digest magazine, Runner’s World, more starting from just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $30+)

$4.50/yr. Learn More
$122 off

Drop $122 from Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

$1,877 Learn More