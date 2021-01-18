Jackery’s Explorer 240 Power Station falls to one of its best prices yet at $200 (Save $40)

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront offers its Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $240 going rate, you’re saving $40 here with today’s offer matching the second-best we’ve seen to date and marking the lowest price in over a year. Featuring a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 200W pure sine wave AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB inputs and a DC car port. Even if there aren’t any camping trips or tailgates in your future, this is a great solution to have on-hand to ensure there’s always some extra power when you need it. Over 4,800 customers have weighed in with a 4.8/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Jackery Explorer 160 instead. This power station will elevate your setup in a similar way to the lead deal, just with a 167Wh battery at the center of the experience here. On top of a single AC outlet, this one also touts a pair of USB-A ports as well as a USB-C slot. And at $130, you’re saving quite a bit of extra cash compared to the featured offer.

For more environmentally-friendly discounts, don't forget to swing by our Green Deals hub for markdowns on rechargeable batteries, programmable thermostats, and more.

Jackery Explorer 240 features:

The Explorer 240 lithium battery pack, boasts a 240Wh capacity to keep your devices charged. This portable power station is lightweight at just 6.6 lbs with an easy-carry handle, making it more portable. Take the lightweight generator Explorer 240 with you on camping, travel, cottage trips, off-road, excursions, or anywhere you might need power. Be the life of the party at the backyard barbecue or tailgate.

