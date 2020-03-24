After taking a trip down memory lane on Twitter over the past few days, LEGO is now unveiling its latest addition to the Ideas theme. Stacking up to 2,500-pieces, the new LEGO Pirates of Barracuda Bay kit celebrates the rich history of swashbuckling sets with a nostalgia-packed build filled with some eccentric nautical characters. Head below for a closer look at the new fan-inspired kit as well as to find out when you can add this one to your collection.

Pirates of Barracuda Bay resurrects a classic theme

Back in September, LEGO clued us in on three upcoming Ideas creations from its lineup of fan-inspired models. Among them was a pirate set reminiscent of one of LEGO’s most popular themes from the late 1980s.

Assembling a shipwreck island, the new LEGO Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay is comprised of 2,545-pieces and stands over 23-inches high, 12-inches deep, and 25-inches wide. So while this model is still beat in the part count by the Ideas Tree House, it stacks up to a notable larger model. In fact, it’s the largest LEGO Ideas kit to date once assembled.

While the build packs all the fanfare that you’d expect for a creation celebrating the original LEGO pirates theme in the looks department, it’s also a great model in the play features department. The entire creation can be split apart and rearranged to show off the various internal rooms. Throughout the ship, there’s a captain’s cabin, kitchen, tavern, bedroom, and a jail cell. You can also remove all of the shipwrecked sections to assemble a completed pirate ship, sails and all.

LEGO doesn’t hold back on the minifigures for its new Ideas kit either. After all, what would a shipwrecked vessel be without some pirates to go with it? So here you’ll find eight different characters including Captain Redbeard and his crew of menacing buccaneers. There’s also a shark, pig, two parrots, three crabs, and even some skeleton figures.

LEGO Pirates of Barracuda Bay hits shore in April

LEGO’s latest Ideas set to hit the scene is due out next month starting on April 1. This time around, VIP members won’t have easy access to the creation, so everyone will be able to buy this set from LEGO’s online storefront once the first of the month rolls around. It launches with a retail price tag of $199.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

As a kid, I grew up piecing together quite a few LEGO pirate kits, so today’s unveil is a perfect dosage of nostalgia for this builder. Aside from just how phenomenal the overall build actually is, the part count is on point, and it’s great to see yet another massive kit from the Ideas theme. There’s even a vintage-themed box to really sell the old school vibes. All things considered, this may very well be one of the most anticipated LEGO Ideas kits yet, and we’ll be excited to get our hands on the build once it launches next month.

