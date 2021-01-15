ASUS Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router sees first discount to $205.50, more from $13

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS RT-AX82U Aura RGB Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Router for $205.59 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and is subsequently hitting a new all-time low. This Wi-Fi 6 router from ASUS deviates from what you’ll find on competing models thanks to a package that’s centered around elevating your gameplay experience. Whether you play on PC, consoles, or your phone, this router has features to lower lag and latency, as well as some gaming prioritization modes. On top of 5.4Gb/s speeds, there’s also Aura RGB lighting effects to really drive home the gaming emphasis. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 125 customers.

On top of the router discounts today, Monoprice is also launching a sale on its SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet cables. Right now, you can score a pair of its 10-foot cable 5-packs for $15 shipped when adding two to your cart and applying code SLM10. Down from the usual $20 value, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer marking one of the best offers to date. You can also pick up a pair of 5-foot cable 5-packs for $13 with code SLM7, saving you 28%. These cables feature slim designs that live up to their names and make the cords easy to work with while also cutting down on clutter. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 425 customers.

Other ASUS router deals today:

Then be sure to check out TP-Link’s very first Wi-Fi 6E routers that were unveiled earlier in the week. We’re also still seeing some other ways to overhaul your setup in our networking guide, if none of today’s discounted models are going to cut it.

ASUS Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

ASUS RT-AX82U is the only choice for Mobile Gaming. Enjoy the fastest, smoothest WiFi gaming connections ever with the ASUS RT-AX82U dual-band WiFi 6 router. It delivers ultrafast WiFi speeds up to 5400 Mbps, and is packed with advanced technology, including Mobile Game Mode for a lag-free, low-latency mobile gaming experience, Lifetime Free Internet Security, and AURA RGB effect for your custom lighting needs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!