Apple Watch Series 5 with Nike branding go on sale from $299

-
Apple Watch
$130+ From $299

Best Buy is currently offering Apple Watch Series 5 Nike models from $299. Free shipping is available for all. You can see the entire sale on this landing page. Today’s deals include both GPS and cellular configurations on sale, in multiple sizes and colors. Originally $429 or more, Best Buy’s current sale price equates to a $20 price drop from our previous mention (or more). We’ve seen the highlighted GPS 44mm model above around $350 most recently.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a bright Retina display that will relay all of your pertinent fitness tracking data along with smartphone notifications. The Nike+ model arrives with an extra sporty band and added Watch faces to take your fitness experience to a new level. Cellular connectivity is another feature worth mentioning here, as it enables users to leave their iPhone at home while going on long runs.

Make sure to put your savings towards a good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Swing over to our Apple guide for even more price drops on Macs, iPads, and other essentials for your setup. There are a number of discounts currently available worth checking, including deals on Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac plus a new 4-day sale at Best Buy. Don’t miss this morning’s movie bundle sale at Apple, as well, which features notable price drops on Disney films and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS and/or Cellular
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass

Apple movie bundle sale starts at $8, plus Disney films...
Watch 1-month of Philo’s live + on-demand streami...
CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC headset lets you feel the b...
Drop $122 from Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K i...
Best Buy 4-day sale discounts MacBook Pro, smart home a...
Save a few dollars on Apple’s new MagSafe charger...
Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off at Verizon + FRE...
Upgrade your Apple Watch with four sport bands for $9.5...
