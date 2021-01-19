Apple Watch Series 5 with Nike branding go on sale from $299

Best Buy is currently offering Apple Watch Series 5 Nike models from $299. Free shipping is available for all. You can see the entire sale on this landing page. Today’s deals include both GPS and cellular configurations on sale, in multiple sizes and colors. Originally $429 or more, Best Buy’s current sale price equates to a $20 price drop from our previous mention (or more). We’ve seen the highlighted GPS 44mm model above around $350 most recently.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a bright Retina display that will relay all of your pertinent fitness tracking data along with smartphone notifications. The Nike+ model arrives with an extra sporty band and added Watch faces to take your fitness experience to a new level. Cellular connectivity is another feature worth mentioning here, as it enables users to leave their iPhone at home while going on long runs.

Make sure to put your savings towards a good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS and/or Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

