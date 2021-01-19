FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Strap these TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches on your wrist from $128 (Save up to 25%)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerMobvoi
25% off From $128

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its latest TicWatch Pro Wear OS Smartwatch for $207.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $260, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer coming within $8 of our previous mention from the holidays and marking the third-best we’ve seen overall. TicWatch’s latest Pro Smartwatch packs a 1.39-inch dual display alongside up to 30-day battery life and some enhancements over its predecessor. One main upgrade here is double the RAM as before, which leads to snappier interfaces and shorter load times. You can also count on the usual assortment of fitness tracking specs like sleep and heart rate monitoring, as well as GPS functionality. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, and our launch coverage has some additional insight to check out, as well. Head below for more TicWatch deals starting at $128.

Other notable TicWatch deals:

For those who fancy a wearable better suited to pairing with an iPhone, this morning saw Apple Watch Series 5 Nike models go on sale from $299. That’s alongside all of the other markdowns in our fitness tracker hub, including Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at $60 off.

TicWatch Pro Smartwatch features:

Compared to the TicWatch Pro, the newest TicWatch Pro 2020 offers double the memory with 1GB of RAM. The upgraded RAM will provide a noticeable performance boost and increased responsiveness, providing an overall smoother experience when opening and using multiple apps and accessing notifications. The upgrade will also allow users to access more accurate health, sleep and fitness data tracking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Mobvoi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

These Makita, DEWALT, and SKIL tool discounts start at ...
elago’s AW3 case brings classic Macintosh vibes to yo...
Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium exercise bik...
Take off with Jetson’s Bolt Folding Electric Bicy...
Gift card deals up to 20% off: GAP, Old Navy, Blizzard,...
Amazon will ship Logitech’s M170 Wireless Mouse t...
WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s transfers speed...
Carry your Nintendo Switch/Lite in style: PowerA Clutch...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $249

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch touts an AMOLED display at $189 (Reg. $249)

$189 Learn More
28% off

These Makita, DEWALT, and SKIL tool discounts start at $74: Saws, drills, more

From $74 Learn More
Up to $10 off

Microsoft’s latest movie sale includes Hunger Games in 4K for $5 each, Divergent, more

$5 each Learn More
20% off

elago’s AW3 case brings classic Macintosh vibes to your AirPods for $9.50 (Save 20%)

$9.50 Learn More
Reg. $150

Take dinner up a notch with Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker at $97 shipped (Reg. $150)

$97 Learn More

Green Deals: TP-Link Smart Light Switch $15, more

Learn More
$206 off

Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium exercise bike is $206 off at Amazon, now $582.50

$582.50 Learn More

Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vacuum can pick up three 8-lb. bowling balls at just $60

Learn More