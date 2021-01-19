Strap these TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches on your wrist from $128 (Save up to 25%)

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its latest TicWatch Pro Wear OS Smartwatch for $207.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $260, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer coming within $8 of our previous mention from the holidays and marking the third-best we’ve seen overall. TicWatch’s latest Pro Smartwatch packs a 1.39-inch dual display alongside up to 30-day battery life and some enhancements over its predecessor. One main upgrade here is double the RAM as before, which leads to snappier interfaces and shorter load times. You can also count on the usual assortment of fitness tracking specs like sleep and heart rate monitoring, as well as GPS functionality. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, and our launch coverage has some additional insight to check out, as well. Head below for more TicWatch deals starting at $128.

Other notable TicWatch deals:

For those who fancy a wearable better suited to pairing with an iPhone, this morning saw Apple Watch Series 5 Nike models go on sale from $299. That’s alongside all of the other markdowns in our fitness tracker hub, including Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at $60 off.

TicWatch Pro Smartwatch features:

Compared to the TicWatch Pro, the newest TicWatch Pro 2020 offers double the memory with 1GB of RAM. The upgraded RAM will provide a noticeable performance boost and increased responsiveness, providing an overall smoother experience when opening and using multiple apps and accessing notifications. The upgrade will also allow users to access more accurate health, sleep and fitness data tracking.

