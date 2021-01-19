eBay takes extra 20% off cert. refurb Razer gaming laptops, monitors, more

eBay is currently taking an extra 20% off certified refurbished gaming PCs and accessories when code PLAYCR20 has been applied at checkout. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is on the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop i7 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,079.99. Down from its original $1,800 going rate, today’s offer is $220 under the Amazon all-time low of a new condition model and marking the best we’ve seen to date. Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 brings 10th Generation i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid-state storage to your gaming setup. It’s comprised of a CNC aluminum build and packs in a 120Hz display alongside NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity to complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 110 customers. Head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, everything in eBay’s refurbished promotion now comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but be sure to check out all of our other top picks below. And don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code to lock-in the additional savings.

Other top picks:

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for a closer look at all of the certified refurbished gaming gear on sale today. Then hit up our PC gaming guide for all of the other ways to treat your battlestation, including these ongoing Samsung’s Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Monitor deals at $100 off.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

The Razer Blade Stealth with GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q is built with breakthrough graphics performance that’s up to 2.5X the GeForce GTX 950M and up to 80% faster than the GTX 1050, enabling the Blade Stealth 13 to be the ultimate gaming ultrabook on the go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!