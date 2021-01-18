FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Monitors see $100 discounts starting at $600

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $699.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Down from $800, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $50 and dropping to the third lowest all-time price. Also on sale is the 27-inch version at $599.99, down from its usual $700 going rate, beating our previous mention by $30, and marking the second-best price to date. Samsung’s latest gaming monitors deliver 1440p QLED panels alongside 240Hz refresh rates, HDR 600 support, and a 1000R curved design. You’ll also find both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, as well as Infinity Core RGB lighting on the back. HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the higher-end refresh rates found above and go with Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor instead. This offering delivers the same 1440p resolution on both of the featured models, but steps down to a 144Hz refresh rate, which is still plenty capable for gaming and the like. Plus for $350, it won’t set you back as much either.

If there are other areas of your battlestation that could use a boost, our PC gaming guide is certainly worth a look. You can still score these discounted Stormtrooper-themed Razer accessories from $40, which are joined by up to $750 in savings on Alienware monitors.

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

