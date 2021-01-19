Eve Aqua automates your sprinkler with HomeKit at $70 (Save 30%), more from $33

The official Eve Amazon storefront offers its Aqua Smart HomeKit Water Controller for $69.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $100, you’re saving 30% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking one of the best prices to date. Even if you’re not too concerned about the lawn now that it’s winter, this is a great way to score an off-season discount and be prepared for spring. Eve Aqua brings both smartphone and Siri voice control to a sprinkler or outdoor faucet, allowing you to remotely turn on your system, schedule watering sessions, and track estimated usage. Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Eve Extend HomeKit Bluetooth Range Extender for $32.95 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $48, today’s offer amounts to over 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $7, and is the best we’ve tracked to date. If you already have HomeKit devices at the far reaches of your house, the Eve Extend is a great option for ensuring they’re reliably connected. The accessory expands the reach of your iPhone or Home Hub’s Bluetooth connection and pairs to your Wi-Fi. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

The HomeKit discounts are also headlined today by a price cut on Anker’s affordable Siri-enabled camera at $34. That’s alongside everything else in our smart home guide, including these GE Z-Wave accessories on sale from $44.

Eve Aqua HomeKit Water Controller features:

Have a sprinkler turn on exactly when needed, automatically. Or activate your irrigation from anywhere, and leave it be. Eve Aqua converts your outdoor faucet into an intelligent water outlet. So you can keep your garden green, with little to zero effort.

