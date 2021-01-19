Take off with Jetson’s Bolt Folding Electric Bicycle while it’s $339 (Reg. $400, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Bicycle for $339 shipped. That’s $61 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This foldable electric bike features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that’s ready to transport riders up to 15-mile distances. Its sturdy aluminum alloy frame is lightweight yet still able to support 250-pound riders. A built-in handle allows you to easily haul it indoors once you’ve arrived at your destination. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Spend even less when grabbing Gotrax’s GXL V2 Electric Scooter instead. It clocks in at $91 less and can be scooped up at $248. I invested in a couple of high-end Gotrax scooters this past summer and have zero regrets. I can now ride around town, to the beach, and more.

Since today’s purchase may reduce daily exercise in one way or another, consider getting an at-home workout with one of these exercise deals priced from $7. We discovered them yesterday and the discounts are still live. This means there is still time for you to score up to 42% off. Swing by to see which options are a good fit for your workout regimen.

Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Bicycle features:

Take charge: Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Max Range 15 Miles: Explore your neighborhood or enjoy your commute all on a single battery charge

Lightweight Frame: The aluminum alloy frame is lightweight and sturdy, supporting up to 250 lbs. and made for everyday use

On the go: easily take it up and down stairs, slide it under your desk, or tuck it away at home with the collapsible handlebar

250-Watt Motor: Zip around town in style with the Bolt’s powerful yet quiet motor.

