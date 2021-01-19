FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Assemble LEGO’s Technic Land Rover at $160 (Save 20%), more kits from $12

-
AmazonWalmartLEGOToys & Hobbies
28% off From $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender for $159.99 shipped. You’ll find it at Walmart for the same price, as well. Down from $200, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 2,573-piece creation assembles the iconic Land Rover Defender and stacks up to over 8-inches tall and 16-inches wide. Alongside a unique green design, there’s also working steering, independent suspension, and a detailed in-line 6-cylinder engine under the hood. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Once you’ve checked out all of the discounted kits today, be sure to swing by our coverage of the new Medieval Blacksmith set that LEGO unveiled this morning. You’ll also want to swing by our review of Millennium Falcon Microfighter and then get all the details on LEGO’s vote to bring back a classic theme.

LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender features:

Experience world-leading vehicle design firsthand with this highly authentic and displayable 42110 LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender model. Developed in partnership with Land Rover, this impressive LEGO replica captures the vehicle’s outstanding level of refinement with its clean, modern lines and sculpted surfaces, and comes with original-design rims with ground-gripping tires.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

LEGO Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Kids’ toys from $3: Early Learning, Playskool, NE...
Under Armour’s Playoff 2.0 Polo drops to all-time...
Skullcandy’s Indy ANC Earbuds tout Tile tracking ...
A futuristic bathroom awaits with Dalmo’s Touchle...
GE’s latest Alexa-enabled color light strip falls...
Score Disney’s Valentine’s Day Mickey or Mi...
These Makita, DEWALT, and SKIL tool discounts start at ...
elago’s AW3 case brings classic Macintosh vibes to yo...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Save up to 25% on LEGO Technic, Minecraft, Mario, and more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Save $44

This Citizen Eco-Drive Watch is $44 off alongside Seiko and Fossil models priced from $97

From $97 Learn More
55% off

Kids’ toys from $3: Early Learning, Playskool, NERF, Elmer’s, Mega Blocks, and more

From $3 Learn More

New Samsung 870 EVO series chases SATA 6 limits with ‘up to 38% higher performance’

Order Now! Learn More
$70 off

Upgrade your music game with a 12-month Tidal HiFi subscription for 58% off at just $50

$50 Learn More
Shop now

eBay takes extra 20% off cert. refurb Razer gaming laptops, monitors, more

20% off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Relic Seeker Hypogeum, Access Code Heaven, more

FREE+ Learn More
45% off

Under Armour’s Playoff 2.0 Polo drops to all-time low: $35 shipped (Reg. $65), more from $20

From $20 Learn More