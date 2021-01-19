Assemble LEGO’s Technic Land Rover at $160 (Save 20%), more kits from $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender for $159.99 shipped. You’ll find it at Walmart for the same price, as well. Down from $200, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 2,573-piece creation assembles the iconic Land Rover Defender and stacks up to over 8-inches tall and 16-inches wide. Alongside a unique green design, there’s also working steering, independent suspension, and a detailed in-line 6-cylinder engine under the hood. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Once you’ve checked out all of the discounted kits today, be sure to swing by our coverage of the new Medieval Blacksmith set that LEGO unveiled this morning. You’ll also want to swing by our review of Millennium Falcon Microfighter and then get all the details on LEGO’s vote to bring back a classic theme.

LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender features:

Experience world-leading vehicle design firsthand with this highly authentic and displayable 42110 LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender model. Developed in partnership with Land Rover, this impressive LEGO replica captures the vehicle’s outstanding level of refinement with its clean, modern lines and sculpted surfaces, and comes with original-design rims with ground-gripping tires.

