Today, LEGO is officially taking the wraps off of its latest fan-inspired Ideas creation. Marking the first of the theme we’ve seen in 2021, fans will soon be able to head back to the Middle Ages and assemble a nearly 1,000-piece Blacksmith building complete with Medieval minifigures and more. Head below for all of the details on the new LEGO Ideas Medieval Blacksmith set.

LEGO gets Medieval with new Blacksmith set

We last saw the LEGO Ideas team unveil its Sesame Street creation back in October of last year, but it’s back today with a look at the newest addition to its collection of fan-inspired builds. The new Medieval Blacksmith set has been in the works for quite a while now, with us first highlighting the model back in 2019 in our monthly LEGO Ideas showcases. Now nearly two years later, the kit is officially launching onto store shelves.

Stacking up to 975 pieces, the latest Ideas creation channels plenty of theming from the Middle Ages in order to recreate a brick-built Medieval Blacksmith shop. The model mainly centers around the building itself, which is comprised of three furnished floors. On the ground floor, you’ll find where all of the actual blacksmithing happens, with a light-up forge and other accessories.

Moving up to the second floor, there’s a kitchen and seating for the included figures. And then on the top, there is a highly-detailed roof with stacked shingles technique that really pulled off the medieval theming. To round out the build, there is also a brick-built horse-drawn cart.

LEGO is also drawing inspiration from one of its classic themes here with the minifigure selection. The set includes a total of four figures, two of which are new versions of the Classic Castle’s Black Falcon Knights. Even though the designs have been slightly tweaked from the original appearances all those years ago, they’re fully decked out in the nostalgic knight regalia you’d expect. There’s also a new LEGO blacksmith minifigure who is joined by a Medieval archer.

Launching next month

LEGO’s latest Ideas creation, the Medieval Blacksmith set, will be officially available starting next month on February 1. It enters with a $149.99 price tag and will be exclusive to LEGO’s retail and online stores. There’s no early access for VIP members this time around.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even though LEGO changed quite a bit compared to the original model that the fan submitted, its new Ideas Medieval Blacksmith is definitely going to be a big hit. Builders who grew up with Classic Castle’s theme are sure to love the modern take on the Middle Ages theming. Plus, there are plenty of great techniques used without, and the final design amounts to easily one of the most eye-catching creations yet from the LEGO Ideas team.

I may not be the biggest fan of this kind of theme, but it’s hard to deny just how well done the execution was here. This will likely be one set I can’t help but add to my collection, so expect a hands-on review in the near future to see if it’s actually as notable as the set appears.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!