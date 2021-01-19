FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi’s new USB-C Backlit Keyboards fall to all-time lows from $48 (Save 20%)

Satechi is currently offering its Slim W3 Wired USB-C Backlit Keyboard for $55.99 shipped when code WIRED has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, marks only the second time on sale, and matches the initial launch discount for the all-time low. Satechi’s latest keyboard arrives with the usual aluminum build and Apple-inspired design that we’ve come to expect from the brand. On top of USB-C connectivity, it packs backlit switches as well as a full layout that delivers access to a number pad and full-sized arrow keys. Reviews are still coming in, but Satechi gear is highly-rated overall. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, Satechi is offering its Slim W1 Wired Backlit Keyboard for $47.99 when the aforementioned code is applied at checkout. Down from $60, you’re saving the same 20% as with the featured deal and matching the all-time low set once before. Here you’ll find a similar feature set as noted above, but with a more compact layout that ditches the number pad for a lower-profile design.

Then complete your peripheral upgrade by grabbing Logitech’s M170 Wireless Mouse at just $8. You can also take advantage of these Samsung monitor discounts, which are delivering up to $200 in savings on 4K displays, 144Hz UltraWides, and more from $100.

Satechi Slim W3 USB-C Backlit Keyboard features:

Complete your modern desk space, while working remotely or from home, with the Satechi Slim W3 Wired Backlit Keyboard. Designed for Mac devices, the W3 Keyboard features an extended layout with a numeric pad, and convenient shortcut keys optimized for Mac & iOS – all with an ultra-slim, modern design. Equipped with adjustable backlit keys and a wired USB-C connection, the keyboard allows you to work with ease wherever or whenever your creativity takes you.

