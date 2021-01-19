FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $200 on Samsung 4K monitors, 144Hz UltraWides, more from $100

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 32-inch UJ59 4K Monitor for $319.99 shipped. Down from $400, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date at Amazon. Arriving with a 32-inch 4K panel, this Samsung monitor is just as capable for handling all of your tasks throughout the day as it is for gaming at night. On top of AMD FreeSync support, there’s also a pair of HDMI inputs and DisplayPort connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 705 customers. Head below for more Samsung monitors on sale from $100.

Other Samsung monitors on sale:

While most of these discounted monitors are geared towards upgrading your workstation, we do have some gaming-centered models that are sure to elevate your battlestation. With $100 discounts across the board, you can now score one of Samsung’s Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Monitors on sale from $600.

Samsung 32-inch 4K Monitor features:

With 4x the pixels of Full HD, the 31.5” UJ59 delivers more screen space and amazingly life-like UHD images. That means you can view documents and webpages with less scrolling, work more comfortably with multiple windows and toolbars, and enjoy photos, videos and games in stunning 4K quality.

