Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup sees $60 discounts starting at $340, more from $50

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $339.99 shipped for the 41mm style. You’ll also be able to bring home the 45mm version for $369.72. In either case, you’re saving $60 from the going rates with today’s offer matching the third-best price cuts we’ve seen to date and marking the lowest we’ve seen since the holiday season. Samsung’s latest wearables deliver an up to 45mm circular OLED display with a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 580 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 at $49.99. Down from $60, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. You’re trading in the smartwatch design found above for a more typical fitness tracker here, but will still enjoy many of the same perks including exercise and heart rate monitoring alongside up to 15-day battery life at a more affordable price point. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

But if it’s a more traditional timepiece that’s calling your name, earlier today we spotted a series of discounted watches starting at $34. With various offerings from brands like Seiko, Citizen, Timex, and Fossil on sale, you’ll be able to save up to 41%.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

