9to5Toys Daily: January 20, 2021- MacBook Pro $100 off, Pixel 4 cases, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Top deals:
- Take up to $100 off Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro, deals from $1,219
- Official Google Pixel 4 cases hit all-time lows in select colors from $16.50
- Save on various third-party Tesla Model 3 accessories from $18: USB Hub $25.50, more
Host:
Links:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Like our Facebook page!
- Download the 9to5Toys app!
- Subscribe to our newsletter!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!