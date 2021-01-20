Save on various third-party Tesla Model 3 accessories from $18: USB Hub $25.50, more

Amazon is discounting a handful of third-party Tesla accessories this morning, headlined by TAPTES offering its Model 3 USB Hub for $25.50. Just clip the on-page coupon to lock-in your savings. Regularly $30, today’s deal is the second discount we’ve tracked to date. Add the TAPTES hub to your Model 3 and bring five extra ports to your setup, including four USB-A and one USB-C. This makes it easy to power up your various accessories, connect a flash drive for Sentry mode, and more. If you’re serious about making the most of your Model 3’s surveillance system, having a USB hub like this is essential. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

We also spotted the BMZX Charging Cable Organizer for $17.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. It typically goes for $24. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Easily organize your at-home charging setup with this on-wall cable organizer. It will lock your connector into place on the wall and also keep the cable neat and tidy, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

You’ll find even more Tesla accessories on sale on this landing page over at Amazon. This includes various floor mats, organizers, and much more.

Make sure to head over to our sister-site electrek for everything electric vehicle and Tesla-related. Our Green Deals guide also has plenty of price drops worth checking out if you’re interested in tools and other energy-saving accessories for your home.

TapTes Model 3 USB Hub features:

The Tesla Model 3 accessories have 5 Ports, 3 front USB-A for game controllers, wireless chargers, music, etc, 1 Type-C connector and 1 USB-A connector inside the secret compartment for data Transfer.

