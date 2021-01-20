FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fill up your 2021 reading list with these Amazon eBook deals from $2 (Up to 80% off)

-
AmazonMedia
80% off From $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off a wide-range of Kindle eBooks with deals starting from $2. There are no shipping fees as everything is delivered digitally. A perfect time to fill out your eBook library for 2021, there’s quite a large selection of highly-rated books on tap here. There’s a little something for everyone with titles spread across various genres from nonfiction and literature to history, science fiction, memoirs, and business publications. Head below for a look at some of our top picks. 

Amazon Gold Box eBook sale:

While you’re at it, you might as well go scoop up the Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies and dive into our latest Reading List for some new ideas. From there, be sure to checkout the ongoing mid-week magazine deals including Architectural Digest as well as the latest ComiXology offers featuring WandaVision titles and more from $1

More on The Spy and the Traitor:

The celebrated author of Double Cross and Rogue Heroes returns with his greatest spy story yet, a thrilling Americans-era tale of Oleg Gordievsky, the Russian whose secret work helped hasten the end of the Cold War. If anyone could be considered a Russian counterpart to the infamous British double-agent Kim Philby, it was Oleg Gordievsky. The son of two KGB agents and the product of the best Soviet institutions, the savvy, sophisticated Gordievsky grew to see his nation’s communism as both criminal and philistine.

