LEGO’s City Deep Space Rocket falls to all-time low of $80 (20% off), more from $12

Amazon offers the LEGO City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control for $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches the all-time low for the best price in over a month. Stacking up to 837 pieces, this LEGO creation expands your brick-built city with a rocket launch center. Alongside mission control, there’s an included rocket that measure over 16-inches tall as well as a monorail transportation system and six minifigures. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Don’t forget to go check out LEGO’s Medieval Blacksmith set that just launched yesterday, as well as our coverage of the news that a classic theme is going to be bought back next year. Then swing by our review of Millennium Falcon Microfighter for a closer look at one of 2021’s latest sets.

LEGO City Space Deep Space Rocket features:

Give young space adventurers a treat with a NASA-inspired toy rocket launch set. This awesome LEGO City 60228 Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control kids’ toy features a modular, multi-stage rocket with cockpit, booster and payload storage modules, and a monorail system with stops at the rocket, research area with geode retrieval training and launch control tower. 

