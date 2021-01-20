FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get a brighter smile with Philips’ Healthy White Electric Toothbrush at $50 (Reg. up to $90)

Today only, Woot is offering the Philips Sonicare Healthy White Electric Toothbrush in white or lavender for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. The white model typically starts at around $90 on Amazon where the lavender variant is currently on sale for $69 and hasn’t dropped below $50 in years. “Proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks,” it features clean, sensitive, and white modes as well as the usual built-in timers and gentle gum cleaning. The Quadpacer ensures each quadrant of your mouth is taken care of and this model is safe for those with “braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers.” It ships with a 1-year warranty, charging stand, and storage case. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

For something more affordable, take a look at the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 model for $40 shipped. This one doesn’t feature the specific whitening mode, but it does come with just about everything else. It is also the best-selling option on Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 45,000 customers. Otherwise, just score this Oral-B Vitality Rechargeable Battery model for $20 and call it a day. 

For more personal care items and household essentials, dive into our home goods guide right here. But along with brightening up that smile, you might want to consider refreshing your 2021 wardrobe as well. We are currently tracking loads of big-time sales including those at Old Navy, this morning’s Carhartt sale event, the Express Flash Sale, and much more

Philips Healthy White Electric Toothbrush:

  • The most loved rechargeable electric toothbrush brand by Americans and their dentists
  • Whitens teeth up to two shades in two weeks. Features voltage 110 to 220 Volt and speed up to 62000 brush movement per minute
  • Effective and unique sonic technology with dynamic fluid action to clean between teeth and along gum line
  • 3 Modes: Clean Mode, White Mode and Sensitive Mode. To keep the battery fully charged, you may keep your Sonicare on the charger when not in use. It takes 24 hours to fully charge the battery.

