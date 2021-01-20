Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 25% off your order with deals from just $8

Old Navy is refreshing your wardrobe with up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 25% off your order. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s StretchTech Go-Dry Performance Joggers that are currently marked down to $22 and originally were priced at $45. These joggers can be dressed up or down seamlessly and were designed for comfort. The fabric is lightweight, breathable, and quick-drying, which is great for workouts too. This style features a drawstring waist for a perfect fit and you can choose from several fun color options. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

