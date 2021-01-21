FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon now offers up to 30% off CamelBak water bottles with deals starting from $11

-
AmazonSports-FitnessCamelBak
30% off From $11

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a selection of CamelBak water bottles. One standout is the 20-ounce CamelBak Eddy+ Insulated Water Bottle from $14.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is as much as 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. Unlike some of the other more affordable options in today’s sale, this 20-ounce bottle is insulated to keep your drinks at temperature for longer. You’re looking at a leak-proof lid that’s perfect for your gym bag or during workouts, BPA-free construction, and a dishwasher-safe design. That’s on top of the CamelBak lifetime guarantee and the 4+ star rating from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More CamelBak deals below. 

For a solution that is even more affordable, be sure to browse through our previous Contigo roundup. You’ll find plenty of highly-rated options for the gym and your EDC starting from just $7.50 Prime shipped

More CamelBak water bottle deals:

If it’s the workout gear and accessories you’re after, be sure to swing by our sports/fitness and apparel/footwear guides. Amazon has loads of supplements and healthy protein snacks on sale today, and be sure to check out today’s exercise equipment deals from $15, as well as this MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate offer. 

More on CamelBak Eddy:

The CamelBak Eddy 0.6-liter insulated bottle has been redesigned with a cap that is spill- and leak-proof. It is easy to carry, made from high-quality materials, and compatible with other CamelBak products. Our CamelBak Eddy water bottles feature new technology that produces 25% more water per sip. The redesigned bite valve helps you drink more to stay hydrated during the day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

CamelBak

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Outfit the living room with Walker Edison’s Farmh...
This LED floor lamp offers stepless dimming and 1,800-l...
These AmazonBasics reusable ice packs have fallen as lo...
adidas Perfomance Boxer Briefs for $15 Prime shipped at...
This foldable phone/tablet stand holds its angle and he...
Microsoft’s Modern Mobile Mouse strikes new Amazo...
Official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases are up to 50% off sta...
NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch nears Am...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Up to 40% off Otterbox tumblers: Elevation Growler, wine mugs, more from $18

From $18 Learn More
25% off

Refresh your Contigo workout bottle or travel mug from $7.50 Prime shipped (Up to 25% off)

From $7.50 Learn More

Gibson launches new iOS/Android guitar app with augmented reality + FREE trial

Learn More

UniFi Diary: Detailing my 80TB Synology NAS, Mac mini, and Ubiquiti setup

Read more Learn More
$80 off

Outfit the living room with Walker Edison’s Farmhouse X Universal Stand: $260 (Save $80)

$260 Learn More
Reg. $14

Lenovo’s compact smart plug is down to just $10 right now

$10 Learn More

All-new Razer Naga X gaming mouse packs 16 programmable buttons into an 85-gram body

Order Now! Learn More
40% off

Lenovo’s Yoga Android Smart Tab doubles as an Assistant display at $180 (Save 40%), more

From $81 Learn More