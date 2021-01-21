Amazon now offers up to 30% off CamelBak water bottles with deals starting from $11

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a selection of CamelBak water bottles. One standout is the 20-ounce CamelBak Eddy+ Insulated Water Bottle from $14.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is as much as 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. Unlike some of the other more affordable options in today’s sale, this 20-ounce bottle is insulated to keep your drinks at temperature for longer. You’re looking at a leak-proof lid that’s perfect for your gym bag or during workouts, BPA-free construction, and a dishwasher-safe design. That’s on top of the CamelBak lifetime guarantee and the 4+ star rating from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More CamelBak deals below.

More CamelBak water bottle deals:

More on CamelBak Eddy:

The CamelBak Eddy 0.6-liter insulated bottle has been redesigned with a cap that is spill- and leak-proof. It is easy to carry, made from high-quality materials, and compatible with other CamelBak products. Our CamelBak Eddy water bottles feature new technology that produces 25% more water per sip. The redesigned bite valve helps you drink more to stay hydrated during the day.

