Refresh your MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate stock: 11-lbs. for $54 (Reg. up to $140)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate (various flavors) for $53.89 shipped. Simply use code SHOP45 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $140 and currently on sale for $98 without today’s code, you’re lookin at up to $86 in savings and the best we can find. This is also a few bucks below our previous mention. This “vegetarian” and “gluten-free” mixture carries up to 22-grams of protein, 0-grams of sugar, and just 90-calories per serving. It is “certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great addition to your 2021 nutrition regimen is some protein bars. They can be a great way to bolster your protein intake between shakes and the Pure Protein 12-pack is a great option. Carrying stellar reviews from over 18,000 Amazon customers, you can score a 12-pack for about $11.50 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you want to avoid monthly deliveries.

We are also still tracking some great deals on Quest protein cookies right here. Just be sure to check out some of our ongoing high-tech fitness companion deals including these Nike Apple Watch models, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, and even more right here.

More on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

