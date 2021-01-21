Amazon’s #1 best-selling digital tire pressure gauge nears low at just $7 Prime shipped

AstroAI Corporation (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Tire Pressure Gauge for $7.04 Prime shipped. Normally, you’d spend $11 on this tire pressure gauge with today’s deal saving you 36%. If you’re tired of trying to read analog tire pressure gauges, it’s time to upgrade to the 21st century. You’ll find a digital LCD display here which makes it super simple to see what your tire pressure is. With a maximum reading of 150PSI, this is perfect for a plethora of uses, including monitoring your car or bike tires. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 20,000 happy customers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Save some cash when you opt for an old-fashioned tire pressure gauge. There’s no fancy digital readout here, but, at just $4.50 on Amazon, you’re saving a few bucks over today’s lead deal, so it’s worth considering if you just need a backup to keep in your car door.

Already have a tire pressure gauge? Well, you likely don’t have a way to mount your phone to the windshield. This $7 attachment will go on your windshield or dash and holds your phone at eye-level. This can help you see directions without taking your eyes off the road. It’s something every car should have, even if CarPlay or Android Auto are present, as it can help keep you from reaching down to your device while driving.

More about AstroAI’s Digital Tire Pressure Gauge:

Designed to maintain correct tire pressure, reduce tire wear and extend tire life; Digital display reading instantly and clearly being shown, no longer do the guesswork of analog gauges

Nozzle easily forms a seal with the valve stem on schrader valves, giving quick and accurate readings in 0.1 increments; 4 settings with range: 4-150PSI / 0-10Bar / 0-10Kgf/cm² or 0-1000KPA

Simply press “ON/UNIT/OFF” button to turn on the tool, select the range, and automatically shut off in 30-40 seconds to save the power; Non-slip texture makes it easy to hold onto and the ergonomic design is both suitable for men and women’s hands.Gauge automatically resets when taking pressure, no need to calibrate or reset the device

