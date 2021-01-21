FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker PowerHouse II 400 delivers USB-C/A and more on-the-go, now $300 ($100 off)

AnkerDirect’s Amazon storefront is offering PowerHouse II 400 Portable Battery for $299.99 when promo code ANKR1730111 is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $400, today’s deal is a 25% savings and matching our previous mention from around Black Friday 2020.

Anker includes a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and two DC ports. High-speed charging is available on the USB-C port, which makes it a suitable pairing with most MacBooks on the market today. If you’re an avid drone flyer or camper, this is essential for your on-the-go setup. We loved it in our hands-on review, which is in line with Amazon reviews so far.

If today’s deal is too rich for your blood, consider going with a top-rated power inverter instead. This model has excellent ratings and is ready for life on the road. Of course, you’ll need to actually have a power supply on-hand here whereas the above deal is much more independent and portable.

Head over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on eco-friendly products for your home and more. One notable standout at this time is the Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Bicycle for $339, which is down from the usual $400 going rate along with one of the best prices ever on the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL.

Anker PowerHouse II 400 features:

  • Big Capacity: The 388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device. Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh)23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 11 times, or a camera more than 20 times.
  • Charge 8 Devices Simultaneously: With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time.
  • High-Speed Charging: PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

